3 buildings destroyed in 2-alarm fire in Detroit's Mexicantown neighborhood

DETROIT - Firefighters rushed to rescue people during a building fire Friday morning along Junction Avenue near Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit.

Original story: Buildings burn near Junction, Vernor in SW Detroit

Three buildings in the Mexicantown neighborhood of Detroit were destroyed, but authorities said it could have been significantly worse.

Detroit fire crews worked as fast as they could to contain and put out the fire. The fire caused walls to collapse, destroying the historic buildings, including a restaurant that was being renovated.

Investigators are still unsure what caused the fire.

Fire crews busted through a second-floor window to rescue two people who lived above the restaurant. A woman and a firefighter slipped on the ladder. It's believed the firefighter may have broken his ribs.

The couple who lives above the restaurant said they have extensive damage inside their building and no insurance to cover it.

The fire was under control by 6 a.m. Friday.

