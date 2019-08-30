Buildings burn near Junction, Vernor in SW Detroit

DETROIT - Firefighters rushed to rescue people during a building fire Friday morning near Junction Avenue and Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach two people who were stuck on the second floor. One of the firefighters fell backward while helping the woman, suffering minor injuries.

Firefighters respond to a fire at multiple buildings Aug. 30, 2019 in Southwest Detroit. (WDIV)

"As they were coming down the ladder the lady slipped and fell against the firefighter, who fell backward up against a planter and banged his ribs up a bit. He's going to be OK," said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner at the Detroit Fire Department.

The initial fire spread to three buildings, signaling a two-alarm fire response.

No other injuries have been reported.

The flames appeared to be under control by 6 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters battled flames Aug. 30, 2019 at buildings near Junction Avenue and Vernor Highway in Detroit. (WDIV)

