3 juveniles arrested after woman carjacked at gunpoint in Harper Woods, police say

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Three juveniles were arrested after a 37-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Harper Woods, according to police.

The woman was walking to her vehicle around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Wayne County Community College District parking lot at 19305 West Vernier Road, Harper Woods police said.

She was approached by two juveniles, one armed with a handgun, police said. A third juvenile was in the parking lot acting as a lookout, according to authorities.

The juvenile with the handgun pointed it at the woman's head and demanded her keys, and she complied, police said.

Officials said the two juveniles then drove the woman's vehicle around the WCCCD building where they were going to pick up the third juvenile.

A WCCCD police officer saw the vehicle and approached the juveniles, who were still inside the woman's vehicle in the parking lot, according to authorities.

The juveniles got out of the vehicle and fled, Harper Woods police said. Officers were called to the scene and set up a perimeter.

Officials found the two juveniles in Eastpointe, and they were taken into custody, police said. The handgun used in the carjacking was recovered from one of the juveniles, officials said.

The two juveniles were taken to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. They are facing carjacking and felony firearm charges.

Detectives identified the third juvenile and made the arrest at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Detroit, according to officials. He will be taken to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility and faces carjacking and felony firearms charges.

The woman was not injured during the carjacking, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety at 313-343-2530.

