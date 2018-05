Three people were killed Tuesday in a car crash in Van Buren Township, police said. (WDIV)

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three people were killed Tuesday in a car crash in Van Buren Township, police said.

The crash happened at Belleville and Ecorse roads. The intersection is shut down, according to authorities.

No further information about the victims has been released.

It's unclear how long the intersection will be shut down.

