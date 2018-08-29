3 men charged in string of bank, gun shop robberies across Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Federal officials a man and two of his friends face prison sentences after he robbed banks and gun shops across Oakland County.

The men have been connected to a string of five robberies in a month's time, targeting businesses all over the county, officials said.

The TFC Bank on 12 Mile Road in Lathrup Village was the last place a suspected serial robber hit. The bank's surveillance video is what led to an arrest.

Police said the crime spree started nearly two months ago and involves four different cities.

It began in Waterford Township on July 6 at Wicked Trigger Firearms. Someone broke in and stole 15 guns, according to officials.

Seven days later, on July 13, an armed robbery at 7-Eleven was caught on tape. Video shows a masked man point a gun and demanding money from the clerk.

Two days later, the same thing happened at a Mobil gas station in Highland Township.

There was a bank robbery at Alliance Catholic Credit Union in Rochester before the TCF Bank robbery in Lathrup Village.

Someone recognized the suspect's picture from the TCF Bank robbery on the news and called police, according to authorities.

Jeffery Ethan Able is accused of committing the robberies. When police started investigating, they found a phone conversation between Able and a friend in which he says he stole $250 from the 7-Eleven, police said.

During the investigation, police learned Able used friends to stash and store the stolen gun. Parker Cavanaugh and Hunter Hammond will be charged with possession of stolen firearms, officials said.

Able will be charged with burglary, bank robbery, burglary of a federal firearms license and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, police said.

