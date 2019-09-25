3 men wanted for stealing woman's bicycle on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for three men in connection with the theft of a woman's bicycle on the city's east side.

Three men walked onto a property in the 300 block of Mack Avenue around 1 a.m. Sept. 14, police said.

They used a handheld tool to disconnect a vintage blue ladies' Schwinn Debutante Classic Cruiser bicycle from the bike rack near the main entrance of the building, according to authorities.

The men were seen heading east on Mack Avenue toward I-75, police said.

Officials said the 57-year-old woman who owns the bicycle got it from her parents when she was 8 years old. She said it's often her main source of transportation to commute from her home on the west side to her job in Midtown.

One man is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing an all-black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark red gym shoes with a white sole, police said.

Another man is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts with a white strip down the leg and black-and-white gym shoes with white laces, police said.

The third man is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was wearing a black-and-gold hooded sweater, gray or black shorts and black-and-white gym shoes, according to officials.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

