3 people shot, killed at gas station on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit; suspect at large

DETROIT - Three people were shot and killed Monday morning at a gas station on Detroit's west side and police identified a suspected shooter.

All of the victims are adults.

The shooting happened in the 22000 block of Fenkell Avenue at a Sunoco gas station.

Sources say the incident is connected to another deadly shooting Monday morning in the 15100 block of Faust Avenue. The same man is suspected in both deadly shooting.

Detroit police said two of the victims are a father and a daughter who live in a house behind the gas station. The suspect pulled up to the gas station and began arguing with someone. He pulled out a handgun and started shooting, striking the victims.

He then fled the area. Police are trying to figure out what motivated him to fire the shots.

Detroit police identified the suspected shooter as George Anthony Davis, Jr., pictured here:

Detroit police are actively searching for Davis.

The shooting was caught on video, police said. They are going through the footage.

The gas station is on Fenkell Avenue near Beaverland Street.

