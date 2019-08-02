3 shot at block party on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Three men were shot at a block party on Detroit's east side early Friday morning.

Detroit police responded to the shooting shortly after midnight on Friday on at 18900 block of Hamburg.

Police said the three victims were at a block party when an unknown shooter fired multiple times. Multiple casings were recovered at the scene.

Two of the victims are 17-years-old. The third victim is 24-years-old. All three are listed in either stable or temporary serious condition.

