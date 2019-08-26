3 shot outside Vogue Nightclub in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A fight inside a Pontiac night club led to a shooting outside of it on Sunday.

Police say a man was asked to leave the Vogue Nightclub, then threatened to shoot up the place. Police say he then started shooting outside, hitting three people.

A 19-year-old man from Sterling Heights is in critical condition. Two others -- a 21-year-old Saginaw man and a 19-year-old Detroit man -- were shot in the leg.

The suspects took off in a silver or gray Chrysler 300.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.