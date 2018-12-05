3 teenagers accused of assaulting Uber driver, stealing his vehicle in Eastpointe

Three teenagers are accused of attacking an Uber driver and stealing his Cadillac. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Eastpointe police arrested three teenagers who are accused of assaulting an Uber driver and stealing his vehicle.

Police said a 14-year-old from Eastpointe, a 15-year-old from Eastpointe and a 15-year-old from Warren requested an Uber ride in Harper Woods.

A 55-year-old man picked them up and took them to a home in the area of Nine Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, police said. The teens got out of the car, but returned and, after a brief conversation, assaulted the driver, according to officials.

The driver escaped without being seriously injured while the teenagers took off in his 2011 Cadillac, police said.

Officials located the Cadillac in Warren, and the teens were still inside, police said. Eastpointe officers took them into custody without incident, according to authorities.

The teens were taken to the Macomb County Youth Detention Facility. They might face assault and carjacking charges, police said.

A hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

