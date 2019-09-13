Boys, ages 13, 14, 17, charged with murder in Dearborn homicide, armed robbery cases

DEARBORN, Mich. - Three teenagers -- ages 13, 14 and 17 -- have been charged with murder in connection with a homicide case and two armed robbery cases in Dearborn, officials said.

Jamel Marquise Philson, 17, of Highland Park; Demaurio Dismuke, 14, of Detroit, and a 13-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the incidents.

Dismuke will be waived and tried as an adult, authorities said. The 13-year-old boy will have an adult designation, which means the judge can sentence him as an adult or as a juvenile or create a blended adult-juvenile sentence.

49-year-old woman robbed

At 9:35 p.m. on Sept. 6, Dearborn police officers were called to the 7000 block of Steadman Street.

Police said Philson, Dismuke and the 13-year-old robbed a 49-year-old woman of her personal property.

The 13-year-old boy was armed with a handgun, according to authorities.

The teens fled the scene on foot, officials said.

Philson and Dismuke are charged with armed robbery in connection with this incident. The 13-year-old is charged with armed robbery and a felony firearm violation.

29-year-old woman killed

At 9:52 p.m. on Sept. 6, officers were called to the 7840 block of Bingham Street in Dearborn.

Authorities said Saja Khalid Al-Janabi, 29, of Dearborn, had suffered a gunshot wound and was on the ground near her car.

Saja Aljanabi

Al-Janabi was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died due to her injuries, police said.

Dismuke is accused of robbing and shooting Al-Janabi while aided and abetted by Philson.

Philson and the 13-year-old are charged with felony murder, larceny of a person and armed robbery, officials said.

Dismuke is charged with felony murder, larceny of a person, armed robbery and two felony firearm violations.

56-year-old man assaulted

Dismuke is also accused of firing a shot as he and Philson were fleeing the scene after the homicide.

Dismuke fired the shot at a 56-year-old Dearborn man, according to authorities.

Dismuke is charged with assault with intent to murder and a felony firearm violation.

Arraignment

Philson and Dismuke are expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday at 19th District Court.

The 13-year-old is expected to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Juvenile Detention Facility in Detroit.

Here's what Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said Thursday about the case:

