3-year-old boy dies after being shot in vehicle on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are trying to track down the person who shot a 3-year-old boy Thursday night on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the toddler was in his godmother's vehicle -- a Dodge Journey -- at about 7 p.m. on the freeway near Joy Road when the shooting happened.

UPDATE: The boy was in critical condition at Children's Hospital but died Friday, state police said.

State police also said the boy's mother was not driving the vehicle. It was his godmother who was driving. His mother was contacted and interiewed by police.

The boy was shot between his shoulder blades, said state police Lt. Michael Shaw said. He died Friday morning at Children's Hospital.

Shaw was holding out hope Thursday night.

"I would say that we need to say some prayers tonight," he said on Thursday. "It's not looking very promising."

After the shooting, the boy's godmother, who police originally reported was the mother, exited the freeway and pulled into a gas station. Witnesses said she was screaming that her baby had been shot.

"The (godmother) had (the boy) in the backseat behind her when a vehicle pulled up alongside and fired one shot at her," said Shaw.

The little boy was unresponsive but was revived at the hospital. He died Friday.

Police shut down the Southfield Freeway at Joy Road for hours as they searched for evidence.

No arrests have been announced. However, state police did release this information about a possible suspect:

"The suspect information we have is a light colored four door. The suspect driver is described as a light skinned male with a full beard. As soon as we get better suspect information we will release it. We are still looking for information -- further updates throughout the day," reads a statement from police.

State police said they do not have a motive right now.

Watch the report from Friday morning here:

