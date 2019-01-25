News

3-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's west side

Southfield Freeway was closed for investigation

By Kayla Clarke, Mara MacDonald - Reporter

DETROIT - Michigan State Police and Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot on Detroit's west side.

The boy was shot in the back, according to police. He is in critical condition.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the boy's mother was driving and had the child in the back seat when a vehicle pulled up alongside her and someone inside fired one shot.

She pulled off at the next exit and pulled into a BP gas station, where a witness said, she jumped out of her car screaming that her child had been shot.

The 3-year-old victim was not responsive at the scene but was revived at the hospital, according to police.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that northbound M-39/Southfield Freeway is closed from Joy Road to I-96.

Police are searching for a shell casing in connection with the shooting.

A suspect is not in custody.

