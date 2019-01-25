3-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Michigan State Police and Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot on Detroit's west side.

The boy was shot in the back, according to police. He is in critical condition.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the boy's mother was driving and had the child in the back seat when a vehicle pulled up alongside her and someone inside fired one shot.

She pulled off at the next exit and pulled into a BP gas station, where a witness said, she jumped out of her car screaming that her child had been shot.

The 3-year-old victim was not responsive at the scene but was revived at the hospital, according to police.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that northbound M-39/Southfield Freeway is closed from Joy Road to I-96.

Police are searching for a shell casing in connection with the shooting.

A suspect is not in custody.

Non Fatal Shooting: Very preliminary information. MSP is on the scene of a shooting at NB Southfield and Joy Rd. The victim is a three year old child. Both child and mother at local hospital. Aviation is overhead. Unknown location of the shooting. More information coming. pic.twitter.com/rVeKMsU6O6 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 25, 2019

Other on M-39

Location: NB M-39 at Joy Rd

Lanes Affected: All Lanes

Event Type: Other

County: Wayne

Event Message: Freeway Closed at Joy

Reported: 7:31 PM — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 25, 2019

Heads up- NB M 39/Southfield freeway closed from Joy to 96 for an unknown period of time. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 25, 2019

