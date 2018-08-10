3-year-old boy killed in Detroit crash: Video shows minivan speeding wrong way on 7 Mile Road

DETROIT - Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a minivan speeding on the wrong side of 7 Mile Road moments before it crashed Thursday evening at the Hayes Road intersection.

A 3-year-old boy was killed when he was ejected from the van. Detroit police believe the woman driving the minivan was impaired at the time of the crash.

Police said the woman had an argument with the father of her children and authorities believe she was driving drunk with the children in the car. She was arrested after the crash.

A 3-month-old child also was in the vehicle. The child is OK, police said. A young child in one of the vehicles the woman hit is also doing well.

The video (watch above) shows the minivan traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. It swerved around two vehicles -- including a Detroit police car -- and into the westbound lane of 7 Mile Road. The van eventually slammed into the back of

William Sistrunk works at a Jet's Pizza where the crash ended.

"She came through the light and hit all these cars. The back of the truck flipped open and the baby flew out," Sistrunk said. "A baby flew out of her window and then she ran over her own baby."

Witnesses said the minivan was traveling about 70 to 80 miles per hour.

A 3-year-old was killed in a crash in Detroit on Aug. 9, 2018. (WDIV)

Officers rush child to hospital

Officers who were in the area at the time of the crash immediately rushed the toddler to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Traumatic," said Detroit police Cpt. Mike McGinnis. "Any time you have a child unconscious in the street, it's pretty traumatic."

The officers were so desperate to get the child to the hospital that a tire on their squad car was torn off the car.

"When you're dealing with children it's an easy decision ... now those officers are dealing with that for the weeks to come," said McGinnis.

Watch a report from Thursday night here:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.