Police: 3-year-old boy ejected from vehicle, killed in Detroit crash after mother drives drunk

A 3-year-old boy was ejected from a vehicle and killed during a crash Thursday evening on the city's east side.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street. The boy was transported to St. John's Hospital by police, but he died.

"She came through the light and hit all these cars. The back of the truck flipped open and the baby flew out," William Sistrunk said. "A baby flew out of her window and then she ran over her own baby."

Sistrunk works at a Jet's Pizza, where the crash ended.

"She must have been going 70-80 mph," a witness told Local 4.

Police said the woman had an argument with the father of her children and authorities believe she was driving drunk with the children in the car.

Police said a 3-month-old was also in the vehicle. The child is OK, police said. A young child in one of the vehicles the woman hit is also doing well.

The woman driving the vehicle was arrested for driving impaired, police said.

