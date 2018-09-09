3-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting on Detroit's southwest side

DETROIT - A 3-year-old boy was shot in the foot early Sunday morning, according to police.

It happened before 4 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Annabelle Street. Police said it was a drive-by shooting. The child was asleep in his bed when the shooting happened.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.

At first, Marcia Barnett though someone was knocking on the window before she heard her son crying.

"I picked him up and I realized he was bleeding," Barnett said. "I look in the mirror and I was like, 'Oh my God, he's been shot.'"

Esteban Ramirez had been shot in the foot, the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting. The bullets narrowly missed a 5-year-old boy sleeping next to him.

Barnett said her son was calm while paramedics wrapped up his foot, but he will likely miss the first week of preschool.

"He can't walk, he has stitches," Barnett said. "He has a cast wrapped around it."

Barnett said she felt safer after her friend moved up from Ohio, but now she's looking to move again.

"How do you hurt an innocent child?" Barnett asked. "How do you do this to anybody?"

Barnett said she keeps to herself but that her brother had been living in the home before she moved in.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5400.

