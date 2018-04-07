3-year-old girl shot in head at gas station on Detroit's northwest side

DETROIT - A 3-year-old girl was shot at a gas station Saturday on Detroit's northwest side.

The girl was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle at a gas station in the 15000 block of Livernois Avenue when she was struck by a bullet.

Police said two men were involved in a verbal altercation inside the gas station. The altercation escalated to a fight outside and one of the men grabbed a handgun from his vehicle. He fired several shots at the other man, who hid behind the vehicle where her mother and child were, police said.

The child was shot in the head. Her mother drove her to a home in the 15000 block of Prairie Street, where police transported her to a hospital. The girl is listed in critical condition.

A suspect is in custody, police said. He was arrested at a gas station down the street.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.