34-year-old man seriously hurt in shooting on E. Jefferson Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old man Thursday on the city's east side.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of East Jefferson Avenue, police said.
A man armed with a handgun fired shots at a 34-year-old man, according to authorities. Witnesses told police three shots were fired.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, officials said.
Police said the suspected shooter was seen running toward McClellan Avenue.
No additional information has been released.
