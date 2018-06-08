34-year-old man seriously hurt in shooting on E. Jefferson Avenue in Detroit

Police are investigating a shooting on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old man Thursday on the city's east side.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of East Jefferson Avenue, police said.

A man armed with a handgun fired shots at a 34-year-old man, according to authorities. Witnesses told police three shots were fired.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, officials said.

Police said the suspected shooter was seen running toward McClellan Avenue.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.