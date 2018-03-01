36-year-old Huntington Woods man charged with indecent exposure at 2 Troy stores

TROY, Mich. - A Huntington Woods man was charged and arraigned Tuesday in connection with two indecent exposure incidents at two different stores in Troy.

Roderick Patterson Emmons, 36, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

Authorities said a loss-prevention officer saw Emmons exposing himself at 1:37 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Kohl's Department Store at 500 John R. Road.

Witnesses said the man drove away in a black 2017 Lincoln MKZ. Police saw the car parked in the Oakland Mall parking lot near the At Home Store.

Officers went inside the At Home Store at 412 West 14 Mile Road and allegedly saw the man exposing himself again.

Police arrested Emmons when he walked out of the store.

This is at least the fourth incident involving incident exposure or sexual harassment at Kohl's stores in Oakland County since June 2017. Three of the incidents happened in Troy, and the fourth happened in West Bloomfield.

