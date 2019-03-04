36th District Court Judge Kahlilia Davis removed from presiding over cases

DETROIT - Judge Kahlilia Davis has been removed from presiding over cases at 36th District Court in Downtown Detroit after refusing to use video equipment to create a record of cases, officials said.

Davis is assigned to a courtroom with video reporting equipment but wasn't using the equipment, meaning her cases were not placed on the record for some time, officials said. She made it clear that her intention is to continue to circumvent the video reporting system, the chief judge said.

She also said she physically can't show up to work because she was ordered to enter through the front door, the chief judge said. Even though she has appeared at multiple community events and walked long distances, she said she can't walk from the front door to her chambers, according to the chief judge.

Davis was offered a wheelchair but said she can't use it, officials said.

She told court officials she can't work unless public funds are used to purchase a scooter for her use, but that request was declined, the chief judge said.

Davis has been removed from hearing cases as a result of these alleged issues.

Here's the full statement from the chief judge:

"In an effort to ensure the integrity of the judicial system, as well as maintain public trust and confidence in the 36th District Court, I issued an Order today that removes Judge Kahlilia Yvette Davis from presiding over any docket. This Order was enacted with the approval of State Court Administrator Milton Mack. As this issue has been of interest to the media and the public in the past, I am issuing this statement to offer as much information as appropriate at this time.

"Judge Davis is currently assigned to a courtroom with video reporting equipment. As stated in the attached Order, I recently became aware that Judge Davis has not been utilizing the video equipment and therefore, not placing cases on the record for some time.

"After bringing this matter to her attention, Judge Davis has made it clear that her intention is to continue to circumvent the video reporting system. As Chief Judge, I have a duty to ensure a record of all proceedings is made in compliance with Michigan Court Rules and make certain that no further cases are impacted in this manner. Additionally, the Order given to Judge Davis on February 22nd remains in full effect.

"Judge Davis has put it in writing that she is not physically able to appear for work due to this Order which requires her to enter through the front door. Despite having recently appeared at multiple community events and having walked long distances at such events without assistance, she had stated that she could not walk the distance from the front door to her Chambers. A wheelchair was provided for her; however, she has communicated that she lacks the ability to operate the wheelchair and therefore cannot work unless the Court uses public funds to purchase a scooter for her sole use, which I have declined to do.

"The concerns that necessitated the February 22nd Order remain. It is with much disappointment that I must also remove Judge Davis from hearing cases. However, my commitment to the public, staff, and our justice system partners is paramount. Those that we serve place their trust and confidence in the Court with an expectation and right to be heard timely, treated fairly, and be provided a safe place to conduct their matters. These will and must always be my highest priorities."

