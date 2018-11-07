37-year-old Detroit man with schizophrenia missing

DETROIT - Police are asking for help locating a missing 37-year-old man with schizophrenia.

Harvard Ried was last seen in the 8200 block of Mendota Street at 8 a.m. Monday. Police said Ried left his home in an older 2000-2005 2-door Ford Focus. Ried has not gone missing in the past.

Ried is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black Afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing a tan bomber jacket and black boots. He could be carrying a metal suitcase.

Ried has schizophrenia, according to police.

If anyone has information contact Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.

