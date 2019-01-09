Police: 39-year-old woman found dead in garage of Rockwood home

ROCKWOOD, Mich. - Police said a 39-year-old woman was found dead in the garage of a Rockwood home Tuesday.

The home is located on Hazel Street near Olmstead Road and Huron River Drive. Neighbors and police said there has been trouble at the house in the past.

Michigan State Police homicide detectives are helping Rockwood police investigate the incident. A neighbor spoke to Local 4 and said it's been difficult living next to the home.

The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said she heard her neighbor ask for help with a body in the garage at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The dead woman was a divorcee who lived in the house with her boyfriend and one of her children from a previous relationship. Rockwood police Chief Randy Krause isn't sharing much information as they're in the initial stages of the investigation.

"Officers and EMS were dispatched. When they arrived they found the residents, a white female homeowner deceased in the garage," Krause said.

Krause also said his officers knew the house well and had received multiple calls over the past few years for reports of domestic violence.

Katelyn Darville and Pete Darville live nearby, and can recall multiple incidents at the home.

"There was a really bad instance where someone had pulled a gun and knives and stuff, a big ordeal," Katelyn Darville said.

"A couple times, late at night, I come home from work and, you know, there have been a couple of police, law enforcement officers in the driveway talking to them and stuff like that," Pete Darville said. "They throw parties in the summertime."

