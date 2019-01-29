3rd Circuit Court to be closed Wednesday due to weather

DETROIT - Officials announced 3rd Circuit Court in Detroit will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the frigid weather.

Dangerous wind chills, possibly in the negative double digit range, are expected throughout Metro Detroit this week.

On Wednesday, staff members are not to report to work. All court matters will be rescheduled and jury service is canceled, officials said.

On Thursday, the 3rd Circuit Court will be closed to the public only. Staff members should report to work, but all court matters will be rescheduled and jury service is canceled, officials said.

