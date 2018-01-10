News

4 arrested in shooting sparked by 'mutual female acquaintance' in Westland

Kori Willhite, Joseph Nelson, Michael Wilson among those arrested

By Derick Hutchinson
WESTLAND, Mich. - Four people were arrested Friday in connection to a shooting inside a Westland home, police said.

Officers were sent to a home in the 1700 block of Ackley Street around 11 p.m. after a reported shooting.

Kori Willhite

Investigators said there had been an altercation inside the home stemming from a "mutual female acquaintance." The altercation escalated into a shooting, witnesses said.

Police arrested Kori Willhite, 24, of Garden City; Joseph Nelson, 28, of Westland; and Michael Wilson, 39, of Detroit. Another woman was arrested, but she posted bond and hasn't been arraigned.

Willhite was arraigned on misdemeanor charges of disguising her identification to a police officer and possession of improper prescription drugs. She was arraigned and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Willhite is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.

Michael Wilson

Joseph Nelson

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office approved a felony warrant on Wilson for one charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Wilson was arraigned Monday and is being held on $5,000 bail.

Wilson is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 18 for a probable-cause conference.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office approved a felony warrant on Nelson for charges of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony firearms violation.

Nelson was arraigned Monday and is being held on $150,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 18 for a probable-cause hearing.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

