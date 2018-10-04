4 charged in armed robbery of T-Mobile in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - Four people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a T-Mobile in Dearborn.
It happened on Wyoming Avenue on Aug. 10.
Police said two people, one armed with a handgun, entered the store and stole several iPhones from a safe. An investigation led to the arrests.
Police believe the four subjects were also responsible for a similar robbery at a Detroit T-Mobile on Aug. 16.
Several felony charges have been filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office against the four people.
Aaron Xavier King-Hudson, 29, was charged with 11 felony charges:
- Armed robbery
- Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
- Assaulting a police officer and felony firearm.
He was arraigned and issued a $500,000 cash bond.
Jacob Feagin, 21, was charged with 10 felony charges including:
- Armed robbery
- Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
- Felony firearm.
He was arraigned and issued a $500,000 cash bond.
Samreena Syed, 20, was charged with 10 felony charges including:
- Armed robbery
- Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
- Felony firearm.
She was arraigned and issued a $50,000/10% cash bond.
Andashawn Williams, 20, was charged with 10 felony charges including:
- Armed robbery
- Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
- Felony firearm
He was arraigned and issued a $500,000 cash bond.
A preliminary exam has been scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.
