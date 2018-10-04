4 charged in armed robbery of T-Mobile in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - Four people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a T-Mobile in Dearborn.

It happened on Wyoming Avenue on Aug. 10.

Police said two people, one armed with a handgun, entered the store and stole several iPhones from a safe. An investigation led to the arrests.

Police believe the four subjects were also responsible for a similar robbery at a Detroit T-Mobile on Aug. 16.

Several felony charges have been filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office against the four people.

Aaron Xavier King-Hudson, 29, was charged with 11 felony charges:

Armed robbery

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Assaulting a police officer and felony firearm.

He was arraigned and issued a $500,000 cash bond.

Jacob Feagin, 21, was charged with 10 felony charges including:

Armed robbery

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Felony firearm.

He was arraigned and issued a $500,000 cash bond.

Samreena Syed, 20, was charged with 10 felony charges including:

Armed robbery

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Felony firearm.

She was arraigned and issued a $50,000/10% cash bond.

Andashawn Williams, 20, was charged with 10 felony charges including:

Armed robbery

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Felony firearm

He was arraigned and issued a $500,000 cash bond.

A preliminary exam has been scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.

Aaron King-Hudson (Left), Andashawn Williams (Right).

