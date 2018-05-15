4 firefighters, 2 workers hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide leak in Canton Township

Four firefighters and two workers were taken to the hospital May 15, 2018 after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Canton Township.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Four firefighters and two workers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Canton Township.

It happened in the 46000 block of Mornington Road.

Authorities said two people were overcome by a suspected carbon monoxide leak while in the basement of the home. Firefighters entered the home and also were overwhelmed by fumes.

All six people made it out of the home and were taken to local hospitals. Their condition is unknown.

DTE is at the scene and has determined the leak to be isolated at the residence only.

