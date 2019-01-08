4 roosters in custody after brief foot chase with Hazel Park police, animal control

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - Cock-a-doodle-don't move, you're under arrest. That's what we imagine was said to four roosters who were found in the road near I-696.

The roosters, who have not yet been identified, were originally found near 10 Mile Road near the I-696 service drive Tuesday afternoon.

After being reported to police, Hazel Park officers, along with animal control, ended up coming out to the scene to get the roosters out of the road. That's when everything went south. (Like birds do in the winter)

Officers were able to corral two of the roosters, probably the less athletic ones (no spring chicken, that's for sure), but the other two made a run for it.

One rooster was caught after a short foot chase. The fourth rooster tried to jump a fence but was also caught.

We're happy to report all four roosters are safe. We're told the roosters won't face charges but may be fined for trying to ruffle too many feathers. We all feel a little cooped up once in a while, don't we?

The roosters should be happy, though, considering they aren't turkeys -- those things are evil.

