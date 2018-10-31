4 shot at home on Detroit's east side; at least 1 dead

DETROIT - Four people were shot and at least one person was killed at a home on Detroit's east side Wednesday afternoon, Detroit police said.

The shooting happened at a home on the 19000 block of Langholm Street on the city's east side. Police said shots were fired inside the home.

Police said the three victims who survived the shooting were juveniles, between the ages of 15 and 16-years-old. The deceased individual has not yet been identified.

Police believe the shooter is not one of the victims. No arrests have been made.

Police and emergency personnel are on the scene. Local 4's Jermont Terry is on the scene collecting information.

Check back for updates.

