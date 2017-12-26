4 teens face additional charges after Michigan man hit by sandbag on I-75 in Toledo dies

TOLEDO, Ohio - Officials announced four teenagers will face additional charges following the death of a 22-year-old man who was struck by a sandbag thrown from an I-75 overpass in Toledo.

Police said Marquise Byrd, of Warren, was a passenger in the front seat of his friend's vehicle on Dec. 19 when a sandbag went through the windshield.

Byrd died Friday night, police said.

Police determined the sandbag had been thrown onto southbound I-75 from the Indiana Avenue overpass.

Officers were dispatched around 10:10 p.m. They found the car on the side of the interstate and Byrd suffering from a head injury. He was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center, where he died.

4 teens arrested, charged

Toledo police said an investigation revealed four teenagers had been throwing items from the Indiana Avenue overpass onto I-75.

Sean Carter, 14; William Parker, 14; Pedro Salinas, 13; and Demetrius Wimberly, 14; were originally charged with felonious assault. After Byrd's death, they were charged with murder, felony vehicular vandalism and misdemeanor vehicular vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

