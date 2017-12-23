Michigan man dies after being hit by sandbag thrown from I-75 overpass in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio - A 22-year-old man has died after he was struck by a sandbag thrown from an I-75 overpass in Toledo.

Police said Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Mich., was a passenger in the front seat of his friend's vehicle Tuesday night when a sandbag went through the vehicle's windshield.

Byrd died Friday night, police said.

Police determined the sandbag was thrown onto southbound I-75 from the Indiana Avenue overpass.

Officers were dispatched at about 10:10 p.m. They found the car on the side of the interstate and Byrd suffering from a head injury. He was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

4 teens arrested, charged

Toledo police said an investigation revealed four teenagers had been throwing items from the Indiana Avenue overpass onto I-75. One of those items -- a sandbag -- struck Byrd.

Police arrested Pedro Salinas, 13, Sean Carter, 14, Demetrius Wimberly, 14, and William Parker, 14. They all are charged with felonious assault.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Crime Stoppers -- 800-SPEAK-UP.

