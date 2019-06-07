4 teens involved in serious crash on West Outer Drive in Detroit

Four teens were involved in a serious crash June 7, 2019 on West Outer Drive in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Four teens were involved in a crash early Friday morning on West Outer Drive about a block away from Renaissance High School in Detroit.

Two vehicles crashed into each other when one of them went through a stop sign. The 28-year-old driver of the black SUV involved is in in critical condition.

The teens are aged 14, 18, 19 and 19. All were taken to a hospital for minor injuries and are in stable condition. It's not known which one of them was driving at the time of this crash.

Eastbound West Outer Drive was closed but has since reopened for traffic.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.