DETROIT - A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition Monday after being struck by a car on Detroit's east side.

Police said the child was crossing Nottingham Road at 7:05 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

Officials said the vehicle might have been a P.T. Cruiser.

The child was taken to the hospital by his father in critical condition.

