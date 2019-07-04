4-year-old Warren boy killed in 2-car crash at Roseville intersection, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police said there are contradictory accounts about who was at fault for a two-car crash that killed a 4-year-old boy at a Roseville intersection.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Little Mack Avenue and Masonic Road, officials said.

A black 2011 GMC Yukon was heading north on Little Mack while a white 2009 Mercury Milan traveled east on Masonic, according to authorities.

The two vehicles entered the intersection at the same time, causing the crash, police said. There are contradictory accounts about which driver disregarded a red light at the intersection, according to officials.

A 4-year-old Warren boy inside the Milan was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

A 3-year-old Warren girl from the Milan was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, officials said.

The 21-year-old Warren man driving the Milan did not have any serious injuries, according to authorities. Both children appeared to have been in appropriate child seats in the back of the Milan, police said.

The 34-year-old Detroit man driving the Yukon is suspected of being under the influence of intoxicants or a controlled substance at the time of the crash, according to police.

His blood was drawn and a sample was sent to the Michigan State Police lab for testing, officials said. He was released from custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

