40-year-old man in custody as police investigate murder in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Mich. - A 40-year-old man is in custody as police investigate a murder in Marysville, officials said.

Police said they were called Wednesday morning to a home at Lighthouse Drive and Bunce Avenue for a report of an assault.

Officials found a man's body in the home.

A 40-year-old Marysville man was at the scene, police said. He was taken into custody.

Authorities said they don't believe there are any other suspects in the case.

No additional information has been released.

