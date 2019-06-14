Marysville man accused of killing his 75-year-old father with golf club

Jonathan Stahl is accused of murdering his father at a Marysville home on June 12, 2019. (WDIV)

MARYSVILLE, Mich. - A Marysville man is accused of murdering his father with a golf club, authorities said.

Police said they were called Wednesday morning to a home on Lighthouse Drive near Bunce Avenue in Marysville for a report that someone had killed his father with a golf club.

Officers found Allen Stahl, 75, dead at the scene, according to authorities. Medical officials determined he was killed by blunt force trauma.

Jonathan Stahl, 40, was taken into custody. He was arraigned Friday in 72nd District Court on one count of first-degree murder.

Jonathan Stahl (WDIV)

