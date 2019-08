The victim was taken to a hospital after the assault happened at 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

DETROIT - A 43-year-old man was left critically injured after being stabbed multiple times Saturday in the area of Petoskey Avenue and Kay Street, Detroit police said.

Police described the stabber as an unknown black man with dreadlocks. The victim was taken to a hospital after the assault happened at 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.

