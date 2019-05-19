45-year-old man shot in the chest at Detroit bar

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was shot in the chest.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in the 1600 block of Waterman.

Police said the victim was inside a bar at the above location sitting down when the shooter opened the door and fired one shot inside wounding the victim in the chest.

The shooter was wearing a black hoodie and fled the scene on foot, police said.

If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

