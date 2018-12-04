48-year-old man wanted for home invasion, criminal sexual conduct charges, Wyandotte police say

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Wyandotte police are searching for a 48-year-old man they suspect of "several serious felonies," officials said.

Jarrett Beesley has been charged in Wayne County Circuit Court with several felonies, including home invasion and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"Mr. Beesley seems to be avoiding us, so we need some help locating him," Wyandotte police posted on Facebook.

Beesley is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms, his chest, his back, his left finger and his left hand.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about Beesley's whereabouts is asked to call the Wyandotte Police Department at 734-324-4405.

