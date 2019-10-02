5 Forever 21 stores in Michigan set to close after company files for bankruptcy

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

DETROIT - Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy last month and recently released a list of 178 stores it could potentially close as part of its bankruptcy proceedings. Five of those stores are in Michigan.

When it filed for bankruptcy the company said it was planning to overhaul its global business and close between 300 and 350 stores internationally.

The Metro Detroit locations include stores in the Macomb Mall in Roseville, Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi and Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills, according to CNBC. The other two locations in Michigan are in the Grand Rapids area.

Macomb Mall; 32233 Gratiot Ave. Roseville, MI 48066

Twelve Oaks Mall; 27434 Novi Road, Novi, MI 48377

Great Lakes Crossing; 4160 Baldwin Road, Space #426, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Woodland Mall; 3195 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512​​​​​​

St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512​​​​​​ Tanger Grand Rapids; 350 84th St. SW, #480, Byron Center, MI 49315

Click here to view the full list in a CNBC report.

