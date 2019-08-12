5 mailboxes vandalized with orange spray paint in Bloomfield Township

Police are investigating vandalism in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Bloomfield Township police are investigating after five mailboxes were vandalized with orange spray paint over the weekend.

Police were called around 1:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of East Square Lake Road.

A man told officers someone had vandalized his property with orange spray paint between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man told police his mail carrier said five mailboxes had been vandalized with orange paint.

Police are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.

