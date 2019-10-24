5 people, 1 firefighter taken to hospital after house fire on Pembroke Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT - Five people and one firefighter were transported to a hospital Thursday morning after a house fire in the 22400 block of Pembroke Avenue in Detroit.

The fire victims' conditions and ages are not known at this time.

The firefighter was injured while kicking in the door to the house.

