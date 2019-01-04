5 taken to hospital after crash causes ambulance to flip over in Van Buren Township

A Huron Valley Ambulance was involved in a crash on Jan. 4, 2019, in Van Buren Township. (WDIV)

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday after an ambulance flipped over due to a crash in Van Buren Township, according to police.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ecorse Street and Haggerty Road. Witnesses said a car struck the ambulance, causing it to flip over.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene, along with emergency medical officials.

Police said five people were taken to nearby hospitals, but the severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

No additional information has been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

