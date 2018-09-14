5-year-old girl killed during home invasion on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are reporting multiple people have been shot Thursday night on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, the victims were shot during a home invasion in the 19000 block of Lyndon Street.

Someone broke into the home while an adult woman and her 5-year-old daughter were sleeping in bed. Shots were fired and the woman and the girl were struck.

"I heard a lady yelling and screaming," said a neighbor.

Police did not wait for emergency medical services and took the 5-year-old to Sinai-Grace Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The mother was taken by ambulance to Sinai-Grace and she is currently listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.