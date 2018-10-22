52 cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in Oakland County

Oakland County Health Division reports 52 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, marking an upward trend compared to 2017 when 47 cases occurred.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Health Division has confirmed 52 cases of Legionnaires’ disease, marking an upward trend compared to 2017 when 47 cases were reported.

This increased trend is also being reported statewide.

“Legionnaires’ disease can be very serious,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County Health Division. “Individuals that smoke or have chronic respiratory ailments are at higher risk of getting sick. Talk to your healthcare provider for prompt diagnosis and treatment if you think you were exposed.”

