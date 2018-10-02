6 people hit by pickup truck during 'Fight for $15' rally in Flint

Multiple people reportedly hit by car during Fight for $15 rally in Flint (WEYI)

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple people were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning during a "Fight for $15" rally in Flint.

WEYI reports a pickup truck crashed into a crowd of protesters near the McDonald's at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road.

Police told WEYI this crash appears to be an accident and that the driver was cooperating with police.

The Flint Police Department reported six people were hurt after the pickup truck hit them. The people were in the roadway. Everyone suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to WEYI.

Video and images from WEYI showed a pickup truck resting against a utility truck after the crash.

Reports earlier this week said Democratic candidate for Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and Flint Mayor Karen Weaver would be joining restaurant workers in the rally on Tuesday. Whitmer tweeted Tuesday morning that she was in Flint for the rally when the crash happened.

"I was in Flint for the rally this morning and am incredibly sad that so many people were hurt," she tweeted.

