6-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 near Dix Toledo kills father, son

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police have confirmed two people -- a father and son -- have died in a six-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 late Friday night.

The crash happened at 10:50 p.m. near Dix Toledo in Brownstown.

According to MSP, a commercial vehicle struck the passenger vehicle the father and son were driving. Four other vehicles were damaged.

The father was 61 years old and the son was 20 years old. They were New Jersey residents. Families of the victims have been notified.

The north and southbound lanes of I-75 were closed from the time of the crash until around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation.

