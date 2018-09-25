$60,000 worth of Apple iPhones stolen at Somerset Mall parking lot in Troy

TROY, Mich. - About 55 brand-new Apple iPhones totaling $60,000 were stolen at Somerset Mall Friday.

Troy police are investigating the robbery and searching for the thief or thieves involved.

According to police, a man and his family had purchased iPhones to resell and placed them in his blue 2016 Toyota RAV4, which he moved from the parking structure to a parking lot near the Macy’s department store.

The victim went back into the building and upon returning to his SUV, noticed the right rear window had been broken into.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact Troy police at 248-524-3443.

