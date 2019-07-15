63-year-old man in critical condition after 3 dogs attack on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after being attacked by three dogs.

Police are investigating the attack that happened just after midnight Monday on Warwick Street on Detroit's west side.

People who live nearby said they often saw the three pit bulls outside, tied to their doghouses and they're shocked that the dogs attacked.

"They chained up all the time. When I walk by they don't run out or nothing, they stay in their little house," a resident said.

Police said the owner was outside with the animals at the time of the attack.

"Hopefully the owner is taking responsibility, usually don't see that too often, hope for the best at this point," a resident said.

People who live nearby said the owner spends a lot of time outside with the dogs.

On Monday, nobody was home and the yard was empty. Detroit Animal Care and Control is working with Detroit police to find the 59-year-old owner of the dogs.

Animal control wants to impound the animals and assess them during a mandatory quarantine to determine if they're a danger to others.

"It's definitely something to take notice of, not something to take lightly, don't want to get bit or anyone else for that matter, especially kids," a resident said.

