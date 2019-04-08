70-year-old grandfather fatally shot during struggle with teen at Detroit home

DETROIT - A 70-year-old man was shot and killed Monday morning at a home in the 9000 block of Mansfield Street on Detroit's west side.

Detroit police believe the shooter went to the home to see the man's granddaughter. An argument unfolded between the 16-year-old boy and the victim about 4:38 a.m. They started tussling over a gun and the gun discharged, striking the man in the chest.

The boy fled from the home with the gun, police said.

Officers are investigating and searching for the boy.

