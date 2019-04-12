Teen wanted in 70-year-old grandfather's fatal shooting at Detroit home

DETROIT - Detroit police need help in the search for a teen accused of shooting and killing a 70-year-old man inside the man's home Monday morning in the 9000 block of Mansfield Street on Detroit's west side.

Police are searching for 16-year-old David White. Investigators said he fatally shot Jamie Mintz inside the home when Mintz would not let him in to see his granddaughter. An argument broke out between the two before the teen allegedly shot Mintz in the chest and then ran away from the home.

"He had no enemies. He was a good friend, a good brother-in-law, a good uncle, a good father, a good stepfather. He was just a good man. It hurts, but I just don’t believe, I can’t believe it. One minute he’s here, the next minute, you’re gone. He was gone too soon,” said Mintz's sister-in-law, Pamela Magee.

Mintz just celebrated his 70th birthday.

Jamie Mintz

